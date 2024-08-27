Human resources Soldiers hone analytics skills

Photo By Troy Darr | Scott Holmes, an instructor at the U.S. Army NATO human resources training course,...... read more read more Photo By Troy Darr | Scott Holmes, an instructor at the U.S. Army NATO human resources training course, provides tips to Sgt. Brandon Bailey, Allied Forces North Battalion S-1, in Sembach, Germany. U.S. Army NATO brought 20 Soldiers from 14 units based in NATO countries to Sembach Kaserne for three days of human resources training on HR systems and data analytics Sept. 4-6. (Photo by Troy Darr) see less | View Image Page

SEMBACH, Germany – U.S. Army NATO brought 20 Soldiers from 14 units based in NATO countries to Sembach Kaserne for three days of human resources training on HR systems and data analytics Sept. 4-6.



The participants came from Belgium, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Türkiye and the United States to train on project management automation tools that facilitate data analytics and data visualization.



Sgt. Maj. Dorothy Anderson, U.S. Army NATO G-1, said the training was designed to help HR professionals become more efficient and agile and ensure they can execute the Army adjutant general’s guidance on maximizing the capabilities of data analytics tools to help manage the work force.



"We're trying to get to the forefront of what we need to know as HR professionals so that we can better serve our alliance," she said.

“The feedback from the Soldiers so far is they enjoy the training this week, and they're already starting to game plan how they can better use this information in their locations,” said Anderson. “Specifically, they're working on building a platform for their organizations and pulling that data over while we have the subject matter experts here to ask the questions and get it right the first time.”



Staff Sgt. Kyle Rivers, Allied Forces South Battalion S-3, said he was excited to learn new skills and improve his ability to provide valuable data to his commanders.



"This was a great opportunity for me to learn new apps and build workflows from scratch," he said.



In addition to the training on automation tools, U.S. Army NATO offered a mentoring and professional development session with senior leaders from U.S. Army Europe and Africa, 7th Army Training Command, and U.S. Army NATO.



Anderson said the training was a great success, and she plans to offer it again in the future.



"I encourage all HR Soldiers to attend this training," said Anderson. "It's a great way to learn new skills and network with other HR professionals."