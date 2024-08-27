Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWSS-271 combat engineers create a terrain model during Exercise Northern Viking 24

    KEFLAVIK, ICELAND

    08.26.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Anakin Smith 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 271, create a terrain model at base recovery after attack planning during Northern Viking 24 (NV24) on Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, Aug. 26, 2024. MWSS-271 took part in the exercise to maintain warfighting mentality and readiness to execute the six functions of aviation ground support and enable 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing to be forward deployed engaging anytime, anywhere, and at a moment's notice. NV24 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between the U.S., Iceland and Allied nations, enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition forces in the defense of Iceland and sea lines of communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Anakin Smith)

    This B-roll package contains:
    U.S. Marines creating a terrain model

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.08.2024 17:01
    Location: KEFLAVIK, IS

    This work, MWSS-271 combat engineers create a terrain model during Exercise Northern Viking 24, by LCpl Anakin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Iceland
    MWSS-271
    Combat Engineer
    BRAAT
    Alliesandpartners
    NV24

