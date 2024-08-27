Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Symbols Change, Legacies live On

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Alabama National Guard

    In 2024, the 31st Chemical Brigade retired it's iconic Double D patch. The 107-year old historic icon was known around the world. Although this marks the closing chapter for this symbol, the legacy of service and commitment will continue for the Soldier's of the 31st under a new symbol.

    This work, Symbols Change, Legacies live On, by SSG Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alabama National Guard
    History
    GuarditAl
    GuardHard
    Dixie Division
    31st Division

