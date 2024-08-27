Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF 374th Communications Squadron Trains on MCAS Iwakuni during Exercise Adamantium Shield II

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    08.20.2024

    Video by Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with 374th Communications Squadron, conduct training during Exercise Adamantium Shield II on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Aug. 21, 2024. Exercise ASHII is the second in a series of three scheduled exercises designed to enhance the readiness and proficiencies of Expeditionary Communications teams composed of Airmen from various specialty backgrounds, with the goal of establishing initial and sustained communications operations in deployed environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 04:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 935875
    VIRIN: 240821-M-RB154-1001
    Filename: DOD_110546117
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF 374th Communications Squadron Trains on MCAS Iwakuni during Exercise Adamantium Shield II, by Cpl Ryan Ulibarri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    MCAS Iwakuni
    374th Communications Squadron
    Air Force
    Hawkeye III Satellite
    Adamantium Shield

