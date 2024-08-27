USAF 374th Communications Squadron Trains on MCAS Iwakuni during Exercise Adamantium Shield II

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen with 374th Communications Squadron, conduct training during Exercise Adamantium Shield II on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Aug. 21, 2024. Exercise ASHII is the second in a series of three scheduled exercises designed to enhance the readiness and proficiencies of Expeditionary Communications teams composed of Airmen from various specialty backgrounds, with the goal of establishing initial and sustained communications operations in deployed environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri)