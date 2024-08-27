U.S. Air Force Airmen with 374th Communications Squadron, conduct training during Exercise Adamantium Shield II on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Aug. 21, 2024. Exercise ASHII is the second in a series of three scheduled exercises designed to enhance the readiness and proficiencies of Expeditionary Communications teams composed of Airmen from various specialty backgrounds, with the goal of establishing initial and sustained communications operations in deployed environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2024 04:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|935875
|VIRIN:
|240821-M-RB154-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110546117
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF 374th Communications Squadron Trains on MCAS Iwakuni during Exercise Adamantium Shield II, by Cpl Ryan Ulibarri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.