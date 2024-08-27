USS Richard M. McCool, Jr. (LPD 29) Commissioning Virtual Tour

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/935824" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Navy Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Botts

The U.S. Navy will commission the future USS Richard M. McCool, Jr. (LPD 29), a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock, on September 7, 2024, at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida. Richard M. McCool, Jr. is the 13th San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock (LPD) to be commissioned in the United States Navy, and the first U.S. Navy ship to bear this namesake.