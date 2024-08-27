Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Richard M. McCool, Jr. (LPD 29) Commissioning Virtual Tour

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Navy Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Botts
    The U.S. Navy will commission the future USS Richard M. McCool, Jr. (LPD 29), a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock, on September 7, 2024, at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida. Richard M. McCool, Jr. is the 13th San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock (LPD) to be commissioned in the United States Navy, and the first U.S. Navy ship to bear this namesake.

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 15:59
