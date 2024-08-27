181st MFTB OC/T Staff Sgt. Hanson Interview on Range Training during MSF-EX 24

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Boston Hanson, a military police officer observer, coach/trainer assigned to 1-310th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 181st Infantry Brigade (MFTB), conducts an interview on ranges during Mobilization Support Force - Exercise 24 at Fort McCoy, Wis., July 30, 2024. MSF-EX, a new annual exercise for the Fort McCoy Enterprise, provides an opportunity for units to train and validate individual skills, including communications, driving, and weapons, to improve unit readiness. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)
07.30.2024
09.05.2024 14:16
Interviews
935785
240730-A-QI027-1131
DOD_110544951
00:04:06
FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
0
0
