U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Steven Adams, a signal support specialist observer, coach/trainer assigned to 1-337th Brigade Support Battalion, 181st Infantry Brigade (MFTB), conducts an interview on communication training lanes during Mobilization Support Force - Exercise 24 at Fort McCoy, Wis., July 31, 2024. MSF-EX, a new annual exercise for the Fort McCoy Enterprise, provides an opportunity for units to train and validate individual skills, including communications, driving, and weapons, to improve unit readiness. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2024 14:15
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|935784
|VIRIN:
|240731-A-QI027-1116
|Filename:
|DOD_110544949
|Length:
|00:03:35
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 181st MFTB OC/T Staff Sgt. Adams Communications Lane Interview during MSF-EX 24, by SSG Avery Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.