181st MFTB OC/T Staff Sgt. Adams Communications Lane Interview during MSF-EX 24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/935784" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Steven Adams, a signal support specialist observer, coach/trainer assigned to 1-337th Brigade Support Battalion, 181st Infantry Brigade (MFTB), conducts an interview on communication training lanes during Mobilization Support Force - Exercise 24 at Fort McCoy, Wis., July 31, 2024. MSF-EX, a new annual exercise for the Fort McCoy Enterprise, provides an opportunity for units to train and validate individual skills, including communications, driving, and weapons, to improve unit readiness. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)