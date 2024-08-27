2nd Lt. Barton Interview On Running M-17 Range during MSF-EX 24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/935783" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Emma Barton, assigned to 301st Quartermaster Company with the Army Reserve, runs the M17 pistol range during Mobilization Support Force—Exercise 24, where the 181st Infantry Brigade supported dozens of reserve units to increase their readiness by providing training and materials to support at Fort McCoy, Wis., July 30, 2024. MSF-EX, a new annual exercise for the Fort McCoy Enterprise, provides an opportunity for units to train and validate individual skills, including communications, driving, and weapons, to improve unit readiness. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)