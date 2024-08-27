Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Lt. Barton Interview On Running M-17 Range during MSF-EX 24

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham 

    181st Multifunctional Training Brigade

    U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Emma Barton, assigned to 301st Quartermaster Company with the Army Reserve, runs the M17 pistol range during Mobilization Support Force—Exercise 24, where the 181st Infantry Brigade supported dozens of reserve units to increase their readiness by providing training and materials to support at Fort McCoy, Wis., July 30, 2024. MSF-EX, a new annual exercise for the Fort McCoy Enterprise, provides an opportunity for units to train and validate individual skills, including communications, driving, and weapons, to improve unit readiness. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)

    USARC
    First Army
    Readiness
    OC/T
    Eagle Brigade
    MSF-EX 24

