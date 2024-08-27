U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Emma Barton, assigned to 301st Quartermaster Company with the Army Reserve, runs the M17 pistol range during Mobilization Support Force—Exercise 24, where the 181st Infantry Brigade supported dozens of reserve units to increase their readiness by providing training and materials to support at Fort McCoy, Wis., July 30, 2024. MSF-EX, a new annual exercise for the Fort McCoy Enterprise, provides an opportunity for units to train and validate individual skills, including communications, driving, and weapons, to improve unit readiness. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2024 14:15
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|935783
|VIRIN:
|240730-A-QI027-1130
|Filename:
|DOD_110544948
|Length:
|00:03:22
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Lt. Barton Interview On Running M-17 Range during MSF-EX 24, by SSG Avery Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.