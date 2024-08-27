U.S. Army Reserves Conduct M-17 Qualification Range

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers participate in M17 pistol range training during Mobilization Support Force—Exercise 24, where the 181st Infantry Brigade supported dozens of reserve units to increase their readiness by providing training and materials to support at Fort McCoy, Wis., July 28 to August 3, 2024. MSF-EX, a new annual exercise for the Fort McCoy Enterprise, provides an opportunity for units to train and validate individual skills, including communications, driving, and weapons, to improve unit readiness. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)
|08.05.2024
|09.05.2024 14:15
|B-Roll
|935781
|240805-A-QI027-1004
|DOD_110544946
|00:02:48
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|0
|0
