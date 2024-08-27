U.S. Soldiers attending the Cavalry Scout Advanced Leader Course at the 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute conduct field training at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Sept. 3, 2024. Trainees performed reconnaissance operations, conducted an ambush and classified a bridge. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Du-Marc Mills)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2024 12:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935773
|VIRIN:
|240903-Z-AS496-9721
|Filename:
|DOD_110544889
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Cavalry scout advanced leader course field training, by SGT Du-Marc Mills, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Cavalry scout advanced leader course field training
