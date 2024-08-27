Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cavalry scout advanced leader course field training

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2024

    Video by Sgt. Du-Marc Mills 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers attending the Cavalry Scout Advanced Leader Course at the 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute conduct field training at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Sept. 3, 2024. Trainees performed reconnaissance operations, conducted an ambush and classified a bridge. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Du-Marc Mills)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 12:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935773
    VIRIN: 240903-Z-AS496-9721
    Filename: DOD_110544889
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    This work, Cavalry scout advanced leader course field training, by SGT Du-Marc Mills, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Training
    PAARNG
    166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute

