Cavalry scout advanced leader course field training

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. - U.S. Soldiers attending 19D Cavalry Scout Advanced Leader Course (ALC) at the 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute conducted field training Sept. 3, 2024. Trainees established an objective rally point (ORP), completed reconnaissance and security patrols, and performed an ambush involving claymore mines.



Staff Sgt. Brennan Callahan, assigned to B troop, 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment, Iowa Army National Guard, says he and his class have spent the previous two weeks learning fundamentals that they’re now getting to implement in the field.



“We’ve learned the basics of platoon and squad leading tactics, including how to move and maneuver those elements,” said Callahan. “Up to this point [in the field exercise] we’ve performed various reconnaissance operations and are now planning an ambush.”



Sgt. Jonathan Rudisill, another trainee assigned to 1st Squadron, 33rd Cavalry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, described the plan of attack.



“We’ll be ambushing an enemy vehicle traveling down the road,” Rudisill explained. “The ambush will be initiated with two roadside claymores. We’ll then engage with two AT4 anti-tank weapons. Finally, we’ll assault by direct fire using M240B machine guns and small arms fire.”



Sgt. 1st Class Barry McTavish, 19D instructor, highlighted the importance of this practical field training.



“This is the first time [during this course] that these students get to work together in a field environment as a small team,” McTavish said. “This training is essential for developing leadership because it pushes them to take on new roles that they wouldn’t typically be in back at their home units."



That statement lives up to the expectations of the trainees and what they’re hoping to get out of the course.



“I want to increase my general knowledge of the [cavalry scout] field so I can go back to my unit, better train and lead my troops, and be an all-around more capable leader,” said Callahan.



Staff Sgt. Terry Selert, instructor, explained how the knowledge gained from the 19D ALC course better enables cavalry scout leaders to serve as the eyes and ears of the U.S. Army.



“They’ll leave here with a better sense of tactical knowledge in their field and a deeper understanding of the fundamentals of reconnaissance,” Selert said. “Soldiers should walk away with the doctrine and the fundamentals of being a scout.”



The day ended with the trainees classifying a wooden bridge to determine whether or not it can be crossed safely. This included taking various measurements to assess the load the bridge is able to support, and had Soldiers utilizing parachute cord, their own weapons, and other less conventional means of taking measurements.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.03.2024 Date Posted: 09.05.2024 Story ID: 480156 Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US