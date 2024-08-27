Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Firefighters teach service members how to decontaminate

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force firefighters from the 633d Civil Engineer Squadron conduct a mock medical decontamination on service members as part of an Agile Combat Employment exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Aug. 15, 2024. The exercise equipped service members with essential skills beyond their primary duties, ensuring readiness to assist in various tasks during deployments. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)

    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US

    This work, Firefighters teach service members how to decontaminate, by A1C Skylar Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACE
    firefighters
    medical decontamination
    633d CES

