Firefighters teach service members how to decontaminate

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/935577" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force firefighters from the 633d Civil Engineer Squadron conduct a mock medical decontamination on service members as part of an Agile Combat Employment exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Aug. 15, 2024. The exercise equipped service members with essential skills beyond their primary duties, ensuring readiness to assist in various tasks during deployments. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)