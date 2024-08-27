U.S. Air Force firefighters from the 633d Civil Engineer Squadron conduct a mock medical decontamination on service members as part of an Agile Combat Employment exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Aug. 15, 2024. The exercise equipped service members with essential skills beyond their primary duties, ensuring readiness to assist in various tasks during deployments. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2024 14:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935577
|VIRIN:
|240903-F-XD903-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110541229
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Firefighters teach service members how to decontaminate, by A1C Skylar Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
