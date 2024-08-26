Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SY 24 | B-Roll: ACVs Secure Beach During Ssang Yong 24 Amphibious Assault

    HWAJIN-RI, SOUTH KOREA

    09.02.2024

    Video by Gunnery Sgt. Donald Holbert 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a simulated amphibious assault with Amphibious Combat Vehicles at Hwajin-ri, South Korea, Sept. 2, 2024, as part of exercise Ssang Yong 24. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Donald Holbert)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2024
    Date Posted: 09.03.2024 13:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935569
    VIRIN: 240902-M-HB658-3001
    Filename: DOD_110541097
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: HWAJIN-RI, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SY 24 | B-Roll: ACVs Secure Beach During Ssang Yong 24 Amphibious Assault, by GySgt Donald Holbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

