SY 24 | B-Roll: ACVs Secure Beach During Ssang Yong 24 Amphibious Assault

U.S. Marines assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a simulated amphibious assault with Amphibious Combat Vehicles at Hwajin-ri, South Korea, Sept. 2, 2024, as part of exercise Ssang Yong 24. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Donald Holbert)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2024 13:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935569
|VIRIN:
|240902-M-HB658-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110541097
|Length:
|00:03:24
|Location:
|HWAJIN-RI, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
