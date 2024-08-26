Suicide Prevention Month: Message from the Commanding General

September is Suicide Prevention Month, a time to raise greater awareness of resources for D.C. National Guard Soldiers, Airmen, civilians and family members who may need crisis support or want to help someone they know. Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, Commanding General (Interim), discusses the significance of an organization that is resilient and knowledgeable regarding at-risk behaviors, stress reduction measures and available resources to help. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
