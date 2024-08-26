Suicide Prevention Month: Message from the Commanding General

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



September is Suicide Prevention Month, a time to raise greater awareness of resources for D.C. National Guard Soldiers, Airmen, civilians and family members who may need crisis support or want to help someone they know. Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, Commanding General (Interim), discusses the significance of an organization that is resilient and knowledgeable regarding at-risk behaviors, stress reduction measures and available resources to help. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)