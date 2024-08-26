Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Suicide Prevention Month: Message from the Commanding General

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    September is Suicide Prevention Month, a time to raise greater awareness of resources for D.C. National Guard Soldiers, Airmen, civilians and family members who may need crisis support or want to help someone they know. Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, Commanding General (Interim), discusses the significance of an organization that is resilient and knowledgeable regarding at-risk behaviors, stress reduction measures and available resources to help. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    TAGS

    mental health
    Suicide Prevention Month
    D.C. National Guard
    988
    stress reduction
    at-risk behaviors

