    Vapor Trails 2024 b-roll

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2024

    Video by Ismael Ortega 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    U.S. Airmen with 59th Medical Wing, Air National Guard's 136th Airlift Wing, 137th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and Disaster City support personnel at College Station, Texas, take part in Vapor Trails at Joint Base San Antonio and College Station, Aug. 22, 2024. The joint training exercise simulated the Air Force's response to provide aeromedical evacuation support to injured service members during a natural disaster. (U.S. Air Force Video by Ismael Ortega)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.30.2024 14:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935445
    VIRIN: 240830-F-RD023-1002
    Filename: DOD_110538340
    Length: 00:11:53
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    TAGS

    medical
    disaster response
    joint training
    59th Medical Wing
    Joint Base San Antonio
    Vapor Trails

