U.S. Airmen with 59th Medical Wing, Air National Guard's 136th Airlift Wing, 137th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and Disaster City support personnel at College Station, Texas, take part in Vapor Trails at Joint Base San Antonio and College Station, Aug. 22, 2024. The joint training exercise simulated the Air Force's response to provide aeromedical evacuation support to injured service members during a natural disaster. (U.S. Air Force Video by Ismael Ortega)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2024 14:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935445
|VIRIN:
|240830-F-RD023-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110538340
|Length:
|00:11:53
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Vapor Trails 2024 b-roll, by Ismael Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.