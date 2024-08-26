Vapor Trails 2024 b-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen with 59th Medical Wing, Air National Guard's 136th Airlift Wing, 137th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and Disaster City support personnel at College Station, Texas, take part in Vapor Trails at Joint Base San Antonio and College Station, Aug. 22, 2024. The joint training exercise simulated the Air Force's response to provide aeromedical evacuation support to injured service members during a natural disaster. (U.S. Air Force Video by Ismael Ortega)