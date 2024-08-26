Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WC-130J Super Hercules flight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KEESLER AFB, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Courtesy Video

    403rd Wing

    The 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, a 403rd Wing unit at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, returns to Keesler Aug. 28, 2024. The wing deployed four aircraft with Air Force Reserve aircrews, a maintenance package, aerial transport specialists for onloading and offloading equipment, aircrew flight equipment personnel, and more, to Hawaii where they stood up operations and flew five missions into Hurricane Hone Aug. 21-28, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Lt. Col. Mark Withee)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 08.30.2024 14:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935444
    VIRIN: 290824-F-IL418-1001
    Filename: DOD_110538333
    Length: 00:05:19
    Location: KEESLER AFB, MISSISSIPPI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WC-130J Super Hercules flight, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Weather Training

    TAGS

    53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron
    403rd Wing
    Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters
    Hurricane Hone

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download