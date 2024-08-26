WC-130J Super Hercules flight

The 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, a 403rd Wing unit at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, returns to Keesler Aug. 28, 2024. The wing deployed four aircraft with Air Force Reserve aircrews, a maintenance package, aerial transport specialists for onloading and offloading equipment, aircrew flight equipment personnel, and more, to Hawaii where they stood up operations and flew five missions into Hurricane Hone Aug. 21-28, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Lt. Col. Mark Withee)
