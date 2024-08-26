WC-130J Super Hercules flight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



KEESLER AFB, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES 08.28.2024 Courtesy Video 403rd Wing

The 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, a 403rd Wing unit at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, returns to Keesler Aug. 28, 2024. The wing deployed four aircraft with Air Force Reserve aircrews, a maintenance package, aerial transport specialists for onloading and offloading equipment, aircrew flight equipment personnel, and more, to Hawaii where they stood up operations and flew five missions into Hurricane Hone Aug. 21-28, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Lt. Col. Mark Withee)