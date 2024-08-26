Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag-Alaska 24-3 ENDEX

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Julia Lebens 

    354th Fighter Wing

    Red Flag-Alaska 24-3 a Pacific Air Forces directed field training exercise for U.S. and international forces flown under simulated air combat conditions and took place out of Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 14-30, 2024. It is conducted on the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex with air operations flown primarily out of Eielson AFB and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. RF-A exercises are focused on improving the combat readiness of U.S. and international forces and providing training for units preparing for air and space expeditionary force taskings. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.30.2024 15:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935440
    VIRIN: 240829-F-RJ686-1001
    Filename: DOD_110538290
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag-Alaska 24-3 ENDEX, by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Red Flag Alaska
    Indo-Pacific
    INDOPACOM
    Free and Open
    RF-A 24-3

