Red Flag-Alaska 24-3 ENDEX

Red Flag-Alaska 24-3 a Pacific Air Forces directed field training exercise for U.S. and international forces flown under simulated air combat conditions and took place out of Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 14-30, 2024. It is conducted on the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex with air operations flown primarily out of Eielson AFB and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. RF-A exercises are focused on improving the combat readiness of U.S. and international forces and providing training for units preparing for air and space expeditionary force taskings. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)