    Bronze Minuteman Awards Dinner 2024- Video Recap

    SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Video by Robert Harnden 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    The Utah Honorary Colonels Corps along with the Utah National Guard hosts the 62nd annual Bronze Minuteman Awards Dinner at the Little America Hotel in Salt Lake City, Aug. 28, 2024. The Bronze Minuteman recognizes significant contributions from members of the community that benefit local military members and veterans. (Utah Army National Guard video by Rob Harnden)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 20:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 935386
    VIRIN: 240828-Z-DA103-9001
    Filename: DOD_110537327
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, US

    Utah National Guard
    62nd Annual
    Honorary Colonels Corps
    Bronze Minuteman Awards Dinner
    Little America Hotel

