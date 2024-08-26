Bronze Minuteman Awards Dinner 2024- Video Recap

The Utah Honorary Colonels Corps along with the Utah National Guard hosts the 62nd annual Bronze Minuteman Awards Dinner at the Little America Hotel in Salt Lake City, Aug. 28, 2024. The Bronze Minuteman recognizes significant contributions from members of the community that benefit local military members and veterans. (Utah Army National Guard video by Rob Harnden)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2024 20:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|935386
|VIRIN:
|240828-Z-DA103-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110537327
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.