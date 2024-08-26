Civilian Airman "Scriven to Success"

Jerrel “Jay” Scriven, an Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Director of Staff team member, has his sights set on winning top honors when he competes in the 2024 Sumo World Championship Tournament Sept. 7-8 in Poland.
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2024 12:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|935338
|VIRIN:
|240829-F-HE309-7169
|Filename:
|DOD_110536334
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
