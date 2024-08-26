Civilian Airman "Scriven to Success"

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Video by Luke Allen and Deborah Aragon

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    Jerrel “Jay” Scriven, an Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Director of Staff team member, has his sights set on winning top honors when he competes in the 2024 Sumo World Championship Tournament Sept. 7-8 in Poland.

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 12:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 935338
    VIRIN: 240829-F-HE309-7169
    Filename: DOD_110536334
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: US

    Sumo
    Airman
    Joint Base San Antonio
    IMSC
    AFIMSC

