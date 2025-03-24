AFIMSC member goes from spectator to sumo world championship in less than year

From a spark of interest to world competitor rikishi in less than a year describes the rocket-like sumo wrestling trajectory of Jerrel “Jay” Scriven.



The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Director of Staff team member now has his sights set on winning it all when he competes in the 2024 Sumo World Championship Tournament Sept. 7-8 in Poland.



The retired Air Force captain’s sumo journey began in May 2023 when he watched the Japanese Netflix series “Sanctuary.” It follows a strong-willed, problem-ridden young man who turns to sumo to make money for his family.



Scriven was already familiar with sumo, having spent 11 years growing up in Okinawa where his mother taught in the Department of Defense Dependents Schools system there, but he hadn’t tried it.



Watching Sanctuary brought back fond memories, and it also motivated him to give it a try because of sumo’s “reflection of determination, grit and resolve,” he said. “How their lives were and how often they worked out … that simply because they are bigger or heavier men and women doesn’t mean they are weak.”



So, he searched the web for sumo in San Antonio and discovered Mighty Eagle Sumo stable, the oldest amateur sumo club in Texas.



“When I first entered the stable, it was to get a feel for it … to see if I even liked it,” Scriven said. “Sports, especially combat sports, aren’t for everyone, but it turned into such a thrill. I fell in love and the community at large was so welcoming.”



Mighty Eagle Sensei (stable master) Tom Zabel and Senpai (mentor) Caleb Baccus quickly became pivotal figures in his life as he explored the sport and worked to perfect the art.



Zabel, also retired Air Force, has wrestled since he was stationed at Misawa Air Base, Japan, in 1987. At the base, he was part of the Misawa sumo team and wrestled in local tournaments. In 1998, at the end of his second assignment to Misawa, he returned to the United States and decided to teach sumo.



The sensei has earned many titles, awards and other achievements over the years and is now president of the United States Sumo Federation and vice president of the International Sumo Federation.



“When Jay first came out, we were all excited to have him join the club,” Zabel said. “Our other big man, Caleb, needed someone to spar against and Jay, hopefully, could be that guy. He had the right build and strength so we were hoping he would keep coming back.”



It’s common for people to have a lot of interest in sumo after tournaments or demonstrations and even show up for a practice, Zabel said, and although they say they’ll come back the next week, they aren’t often seen again.



“Sumo isn’t for everyone, but those who stay with it are pretty dedicated to the sport and comradery of it,” he said. “Once Jay came back for the second practice and we got to know his background – living in Japan, knowing the sport, etc. – I knew he was all in.”



Just a year after his first practice, Scriven has five tournaments under his belt with two gold, two silver, a bronze and an outstanding performance award on his record.



Calling his sumo journey a “wild ride,” he was crowned the 2024 U.S. Sumo National Heavyweight Champion after “brawling” his way against the best in the nation in June.



“Now I’m headed to Poland for the 2024 Sumo World Championship where I’ll represent America on Team USA … just wow,” he said.



“Each individual has their own strengths and weaknesses in the dohyo, but many don’t find their best way to accomplish their goals as quickly as Jay has,” Zabel said of Scriven’s meteoric climb in the American sumo world. “In only a year, Jay has a pretty good idea of what his sumo is. He has the mental and physical attributes to accomplish many more accolades in the future.”



For Scriven, the combat sport also has a form of beauty to it.



“It’s not just two giants ramming into each other; there’s a level of humbleness, honor and dedication to the craft. It’s Sumo-do (the way of the sumo warrior), a way of life. It becomes part of you,” he said. “The ability to turn it on and off so once your opponent has been defeated, you then respect them for being your opponent. It makes you really think.”



Sumo-do has added an extra level of calm when addressing many situations in his life whether at work or at home, he said.



“When it comes to resiliency, it truly teaches you that you can’t always simply be great,” Scriven said. “Sometimes you really have to grind to be the best version of yourself. It takes hard work and losses in the dohyo to really teach you lessons about yourself.”



It’s not unlike most other martial arts, Zabel added.



“An individual must take what he learns in the dohyo (ring) and incorporate that into his everyday life,” he said. “That includes respect, honor and dedication, along with a positive attitude and willingness to know that sumo and life are journeys, not destinations. You always strive to be better, and that way of thinking makes you a better person and a better sumotori (sumo wrestler).”



Although Scriven hasn’t had any physical setbacks on his sumo journey, he has experienced a mental one.



“My first setback was my first tournament where I let my nerves defeat me. I forgot a lot of my training because I was terrified of the opponents that lay ahead,” he said. “Even though I garnered much credit, I did not place. I went back to practice that next week and hit the ground running when it came to fortifying the teachings I had received.”



Since being crowned, Scriven said he’s had a fair number of fellow wrestlers tell him he’s the guy to beat.



“There are plenty of ferocious opponents out there and I’m appreciative that others see me as their goal to defeat, because it makes us all better. I also appreciate the kind words because it reminds me of the hard work, dedication and time I’ve put into this,” he said.



When it comes to Scriven, the three words that best describe him as a sumo wrestler are talented, determined and confident, said Baccus, Scriven’s Senpei and sparring partner.



“If he had done this five years ago, it would have been cool, but with the rise of sumo in the last three years and the great amount of talent joining the sport, it's nothing short of amazing,” he said. “He's going to put in a lot of hard work to show the world his style of sumo.”



According to the U.S. Sumo Federation, the wrestling style – open to all men, women and youth regardless of size or shape – is derived from the native Japanese religion of Shinto and goes back more than 2,000 years. It was originally performed to entertain the gods during festivals, or matsuri, but gained popularity as a spectator sport in the 1600s.



In sumo, wrestlers use weight, strength and speed to move their opponents out of a 15-foot dohyo, or cause part of their bodies – other than the soles of their feet – to touch the ground.

