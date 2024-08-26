Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Base Andrews Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear teams enhance readiness through training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Isaac March 

    316th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear teams assigned to the 316th Civil Engineer Squadron conduct a training exercise at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Aug. 23, 2024. The exercise focused on reconnaissance, sampling, and decontamination procedures in simulated CBRN threat environments, preparing airmen for real-world missions. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Isaac March)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 12:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935333
    VIRIN: 240823-F-OC840-5001
    Filename: DOD_110536273
    Length: 00:07:56
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base Andrews Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear teams enhance readiness through training, by SSgt Isaac March, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Joint Base Andrews - Naval Air Facility Washington

    TAGS

    Joint Base Andrews
    Operational Readiness
    CBRN training
    Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear
    Air Force Emergency Management

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download