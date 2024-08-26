Joint Base Andrews Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear teams enhance readiness through training

U.S. Air Force Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear teams assigned to the 316th Civil Engineer Squadron conduct a training exercise at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Aug. 23, 2024. The exercise focused on reconnaissance, sampling, and decontamination procedures in simulated CBRN threat environments, preparing airmen for real-world missions. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Isaac March)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2024 12:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935333
|VIRIN:
|240823-F-OC840-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_110536273
|Length:
|00:07:56
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Joint Base Andrews - Naval Air Facility Washington