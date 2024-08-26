Labor Day weekend safety tips

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



.videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/935306" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div>

As the summer comes to a symbolic close over Labor Day weekend, make the most of it by staying safe! Whether hitting the road, firing up the grill, or taking a dip, prioritize safety over the long weekend. This video was created in support of the Naval Safety Command's 101 Critical Days of Summer Safety Awareness Campaign using Canva.com. Visit https://navalsafetycommand.navy.mil/Off-Duty/101-CDOS/ for more summer safety resources. (U.S. Navy video by Melissa Wenger/Released)