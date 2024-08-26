Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Labor Day weekend safety tips

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Video by Melissa Wenger 

    Naval Safety Command

    As the summer comes to a symbolic close over Labor Day weekend, make the most of it by staying safe! Whether hitting the road, firing up the grill, or taking a dip, prioritize safety over the long weekend. This video was created in support of the Naval Safety Command's 101 Critical Days of Summer Safety Awareness Campaign using Canva.com. Visit https://navalsafetycommand.navy.mil/Off-Duty/101-CDOS/ for more summer safety resources. (U.S. Navy video by Melissa Wenger/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 09:31
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 935306
    VIRIN: 240828-N-RR352-1001
    Filename: DOD_110536020
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Labor Day weekend safety tips, by Melissa Wenger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Safety
    Labor Day
    Summer Safety
    Safety Tips
    Naval Safety

