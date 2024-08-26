Labor Day weekend safety tips

As the summer comes to a symbolic close over Labor Day weekend, make the most of it by staying safe! Whether hitting the road, firing up the grill, or taking a dip, prioritize safety over the long weekend. This video was created in support of the Naval Safety Command's 101 Critical Days of Summer Safety Awareness Campaign using Canva.com. Visit https://navalsafetycommand.navy.mil/Off-Duty/101-CDOS/ for more summer safety resources. (U.S. Navy video by Melissa Wenger/Released)
