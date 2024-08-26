Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1304th Military Police Company welcome home ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Video by Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony L Taylor 

    85th Support Command

    Army Reserve Soldiers, assigned to the 1304th Military Police Company, received a welcome home ceremony from Chicagoland Soldiers, local surrounding police departments and community of Arlington Heights to include their Mayor, Thomas Hayes, August 27, 2024.
    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Anthony L. Taylor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 01:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 935289
    VIRIN: 240828-A-KL464-1002
    Filename: DOD_110535431
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1304th Military Police Company welcome home ceremony, by CSM Anthony L Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Arlington Heights
    Anthony L. Taylor
    85th Support Command
    1304th Military Police Company

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download