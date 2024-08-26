USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts Jon Voight and Sean McNamara

Sean McNamara, director of “Reagan”, Jon Voight, actor in “Reagan,” and Capt. Harry Evans, executive officer of USS Ronald Reagan, speak to Sailors in the hangar bay onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), Naval Base Kitsap, in Bremerton, Washington, Aug. 26, 2024. Voight and McNamara participated in a panel discussion on the upcoming feature film “Reagan” aboard Ronald Reagan, where Sailors were able to ask questions and watch clips of the film. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by USS Ronald Reagan Public Affairs)
