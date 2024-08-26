Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers conduct Active Shooter training exercise with local police

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Video by Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony L Taylor 

    85th Support Command

    Chicagoland Army Reserve Soldiers partnered with the Arlington Heights Police Department, August 26, 2024, for an Active Shooter training exercise to test their preparedness of staffs and organization practices.
    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Anthony L. Taylor)

    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 23:19
