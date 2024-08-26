Soldiers conduct Active Shooter training exercise with local police

Chicagoland Army Reserve Soldiers partnered with the Arlington Heights Police Department, August 26, 2024, for an Active Shooter training exercise to test their preparedness of staffs and organization practices.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Anthony L. Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2024 23:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|935285
|VIRIN:
|240828-A-KL464-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110535312
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
