NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Aug. 27, 2024) -The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Cowpens (CG 63) is decommissioned during a ceremony at Naval Base San Diego Aug. 27, 2024. Cowpens was commissioned in 1991, marking 33 years as a United States Ship. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kyle Carlstrom)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2024 17:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|935261
|VIRIN:
|240827-N-NB544-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110534768
|Length:
|01:17:36
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Cowpens (CG 63) Decommissioning Ceremony, by PO1 Kyle Carlstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Cowpens Decommissioned after 33 years of Service
Decommissioning Ceremony
United States Navy
Cruiser (CG)
USS Cowpens (CG 63)