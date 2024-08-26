Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Cowpens (CG 63) Decommissioning Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Kyle Carlstrom  

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Aug. 27, 2024) -The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Cowpens (CG 63) is decommissioned during a ceremony at Naval Base San Diego Aug. 27, 2024. Cowpens was commissioned in 1991, marking 33 years as a United States Ship. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kyle Carlstrom)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 17:52
    Length: 01:17:36
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    USS Cowpens Decommissioned after 33 years of Service

