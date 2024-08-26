Step inside the new 1st BDE VOLAR (Volunteer Army) barracks at Fort Campbell, Ky. The VOLAR Barracks were unveiled on Aug. 27, 2024, during a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2024 15:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|935237
|VIRIN:
|240827-O-JS100-7918
|Filename:
|DOD_110534278
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, VOLAR Barracks room walk through, by Jedhel Somera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.