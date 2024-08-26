Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: 34-24

    UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Video by Cpl. Kayla Halloran and Lance Cpl. Matthew McDonnell

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. MARINES WITH THE 15TH MARINE EXPEDITIONARY UNIT AND REPUBLIC OF KOREA MARINES WITH 1ST ROK MARINE DIVISION, HONE THEIR MARKSMANSHIP SKILLS AT LIVE-FIRE RANGES AT SEGYEH-RI, SOUTH KOREA. (U.S. MARINE CORPS VIDEO BY LANCE CPL. MATTHEW MCDONNELL).

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 15:26
    Category: Newscasts
    15th MEU
    MV-22B OSPREY
    DMAMVMM
    DMAMPROD
    USMCNews
    1st ROk

