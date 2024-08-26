Uncharted Waters with Rear Admiral Waters - Episode 16

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this episode, Chief Totimeh is back! For this “sweet 16” episode, RADM Waters and Chief Totimeh are joined by the Nuke Recruiting team, LCDR Matt Snyder and ETNCM Alan Kinman. Tune in as they discuss the latest initiatives in nuclear recruiting and how these efforts are driving toward achieving their goals!