Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FM 4-0, Sustainment Operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM)

    The 2024 version of FM 4-0, Sustainment Operations is nested with FM 3-0 Operations and describes how we conduct sustainment operations to enable freedom of action, extend operational reach and prolong endurance in support of multidomain operations across the range of military operations, the competition continuum, and the strategic contexts in which Army forces conduct operations.
    The FM 4-0 video trailer below provides a preview of the importance of sustainment operations in support of warfighting.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 12:16
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 935185
    VIRIN: 240801-A-S6081-1001
    Filename: DOD_110533409
    Length: 00:05:47
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FM 4-0, Sustainment Operations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Support Starts Here
    FM 4-0 Sustainment Operations
    Sustainment In Action

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download