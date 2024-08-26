video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 2024 version of FM 4-0, Sustainment Operations is nested with FM 3-0 Operations and describes how we conduct sustainment operations to enable freedom of action, extend operational reach and prolong endurance in support of multidomain operations across the range of military operations, the competition continuum, and the strategic contexts in which Army forces conduct operations.

The FM 4-0 video trailer below provides a preview of the importance of sustainment operations in support of warfighting.