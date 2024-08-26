Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Uncharted Waters with Rear Admiral Waters - Episode 14

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Video by Austin Breum 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    In this episode, join RADM Waters as he sits down with Navy Reserve Recruiting Command’s (NRRC) Commodore, CAPT Neal, and NRRC’s CMC, CMDCM Kinloch. Hear from the Commodore and CMDCM about NRRC’s mission, structure, future goals, and vision for Navy Reserve recruiting.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 11:00
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 935181
    VIRIN: 240807-N-GQ458-1001
    Filename: DOD_110533405
    Length: 00:16:39
    Location: MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Uncharted Waters with Rear Admiral Waters - Episode 14, by Austin Breum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Waters
    Podcast
    Admiral
    Navy
    Recruiting
    Uncharted

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download