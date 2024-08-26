Uncharted Waters with Rear Admiral Waters - Episode 12

In this episode, RADM Waters and NCC Totimeh are joined by our Medical Waivers Team (N33), Acting Senior Medical Reviewing Officer, LCDR Amy Olson and DLCPO, HMCS Oliver Bailey. Olsen and Bailey discuss “Battle Stations,” the initiative to reduce the medical waiver backlog. They also explain the behind-the-scenes process and standards followed to ensure timely processing of medical waivers post-Battle Stations.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2024 10:51
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|935176
|VIRIN:
|240724-N-GQ458-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110533394
|Length:
|00:17:07
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
