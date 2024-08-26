Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Uncharted Waters with Rear Admiral Waters - Episode 12

    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Video by Austin Breum 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    In this episode, RADM Waters and NCC Totimeh are joined by our Medical Waivers Team (N33), Acting Senior Medical Reviewing Officer, LCDR Amy Olson and DLCPO, HMCS Oliver Bailey. Olsen and Bailey discuss “Battle Stations,” the initiative to reduce the medical waiver backlog. They also explain the behind-the-scenes process and standards followed to ensure timely processing of medical waivers post-Battle Stations.

