RADM Waters and Chief Totimeh are joined by the Recruiting Operations Center (ROC) Director, Mr. Greg King and the PRIDE/ROC Chief Recruiter, NCCM Kevin Kikawa. In this episode, King and NCCM Kikawa delve into the roles and responsibilities of the ROC, the importance of DPRs, and their future plans.
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2024 10:45
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|935174
|VIRIN:
|240717-N-GQ458-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110533392
|Length:
|00:19:56
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Uncharted Waters with Rear Admiral Waters - Episode 11, by Austin Breum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.