Uncharted Waters with Rear Admiral Waters - Episode 10

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/935173" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this episode, RADM Waters and Chief Totimeh return to headquarters to discuss the latest changes in Recruiting Nation. They cover updates to Nuke field, including changes to the NAPT score and Nuke CAT I waivers, as well as introduce the new R3 Innovation Team, all aimed at making recruiting more efficient for everyone.