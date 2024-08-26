In this episode, we welcome the former and current Commanding Officers, CDR Steele and CDR Kozlowski, as they discuss the significance of Navy Fleet Week to Portland and share the leadership principles that have contributed to their success.
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2024 10:32
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|935171
|VIRIN:
|240711-N-GQ458-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110533377
|Length:
|00:26:05
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Uncharted Waters with Rear Admiral Waters - Episode 9, by Austin Breum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.