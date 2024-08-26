Uncharted Waters with Rear Admiral Waters - Episode 9

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/935171" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this episode, we welcome the former and current Commanding Officers, CDR Steele and CDR Kozlowski, as they discuss the significance of Navy Fleet Week to Portland and share the leadership principles that have contributed to their success.