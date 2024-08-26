On this episode, special guests Senior Chief Curtis Vestall, Assistant Chief Recruiter, and AE2 John Wayne Hedrich speak about recruiting within the NTAG Portland area of responsibility and what is driving their successes as an NTAG.
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2024 10:24
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|935170
|VIRIN:
|240627-N-GQ458-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110533365
|Length:
|00:26:15
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Uncharted Waters with Rear Admiral Waters - Episode 8, by Austin Breum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
