    Truman's COMPTUEX

    UNITED STATES

    08.24.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Nass 

    USS Harry S Truman

    240824-N-TY639-2001 Atlantic Ocean. (Aug. 24, 2024) The Nimitz-class aircraft carriers USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), and the Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) are underway in the Atlantic Ocean for an ordnance transfer between the three ships and the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS William McClean (T-AKE 12). (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Nass)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 18:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935134
    VIRIN: 240824-N-TY639-2001
    Filename: DOD_110532309
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Truman's COMPTUEX, by PO2 Matthew Nass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 75
    Harry S. Truman
    aircraft carrier
    air wing
    CVW1
    CSG8

