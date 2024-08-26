AT Awareness Month Travel Safety

August is Antiterrorism Awareness Month, but fighting terrorism is a year-round job for everyone within the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command. Remember to always be alert and aware of your surroundings whenever you're traveling.
USASAC is counting on you to stay vigilant, don't make yourself any easy target and report any suspicious activity to your security office or local law enforcement!
