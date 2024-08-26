Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AT Awareness Month Travel Safety

    UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Video by Tim Hanson  

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    August is Antiterrorism Awareness Month, but fighting terrorism is a year-round job for everyone within the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command. Remember to always be alert and aware of your surroundings whenever you're traveling.

    USASAC is counting on you to stay vigilant, don't make yourself any easy target and report any suspicious activity to your security office or local law enforcement!

