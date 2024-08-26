Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Uncharted Waters with Rear Admiral Waters - Episode 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2024

    Video by Austin Breum 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    On this episode, RADM Waters discusses his career path to Navy Recruiting Command, his initiatives for supporting recruiters, recruiting and readiness, and some of the policy decisions that will give Recruiting Nation the tools to reach our goals as we continue the drive to making mission.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 12:55
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 935075
    VIRIN: 240502-N-GQ458-2001
    Filename: DOD_110531448
    Length: 00:16:17
    Location: MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Uncharted Waters with Rear Admiral Waters - Episode 2, by Austin Breum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy, Recruiting, Admiral, Waters, Uncharted, Podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download