On this episode, RADM Waters discusses his career path to Navy Recruiting Command, his initiatives for supporting recruiters, recruiting and readiness, and some of the policy decisions that will give Recruiting Nation the tools to reach our goals as we continue the drive to making mission.
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2024 12:55
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|935075
|VIRIN:
|240502-N-GQ458-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110531448
|Length:
|00:16:17
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Uncharted Waters with Rear Admiral Waters - Episode 2, by Austin Breum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.