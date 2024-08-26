Uncharted Waters with Rear Admiral Waters - Episode 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this episode, RADM Waters discusses his career path to Navy Recruiting Command, his initiatives for supporting recruiters, recruiting and readiness, and some of the policy decisions that will give Recruiting Nation the tools to reach our goals as we continue the drive to making mission.