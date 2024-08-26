Minuteman Day 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Be Your Best Day is now Minuteman Day. Clear your calendars for Saturday, Sept. 14. Come spend a family friendly day with us at Camp Joseph T. Robinson in North Little Rock, Ark.



New this year is a kids area. There's also a high school cross country race, barbecue contest, a 5K run/walk, JROTC drill competition, combatives competition, static military displays, and an Army combat fitness competition.



FREE admission. FREE parking. And a FREE concert in the evening. Stay tuned as we roll out more announcements in the coming days and weeks.



The gates open at 8 a.m. opening ceremony is 9 a.m., at Camp Robinson. There will be activities all day including military displays, a 5K race, live music, food and much more.