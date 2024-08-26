Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minuteman Day 2023

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Video by 1st Sgt. Jim Heuston 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Be Your Best Day is now Minuteman Day. Clear your calendars for Saturday, Sept. 14. Come spend a family friendly day with us at Camp Joseph T. Robinson in North Little Rock, Ark.

    New this year is a kids area. There's also a high school cross country race, barbecue contest, a 5K run/walk, JROTC drill competition, combatives competition, static military displays, and an Army combat fitness competition.

    FREE admission. FREE parking. And a FREE concert in the evening. Stay tuned as we roll out more announcements in the coming days and weeks.

    The gates open at 8 a.m. opening ceremony is 9 a.m., at Camp Robinson. There will be activities all day including military displays, a 5K race, live music, food and much more.

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 11:21
