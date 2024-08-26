Be Your Best Day is now Minuteman Day. Clear your calendars for Saturday, Sept. 14. Come spend a family friendly day with us at Camp Joseph T. Robinson in North Little Rock, Ark.
New this year is a kids area. There's also a high school cross country race, barbecue contest, a 5K run/walk, JROTC drill competition, combatives competition, static military displays, and an Army combat fitness competition.
FREE admission. FREE parking. And a FREE concert in the evening. Stay tuned as we roll out more announcements in the coming days and weeks.
The gates open at 8 a.m. opening ceremony is 9 a.m., at Camp Robinson. There will be activities all day including military displays, a 5K race, live music, food and much more.
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2024 11:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935059
|VIRIN:
|240827-Z-DR641-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110530977
|Length:
|00:05:26
|Location:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
|Hometown:
|CONWAY, ARKANSAS, US
|Hometown:
|LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
|Hometown:
|SHERWOOD, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Minuteman Day 2023, by 1SG Jim Heuston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
