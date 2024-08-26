Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment Battalion Level Field Exercise

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christian Alston 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division conduct a Battalion Field Exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 24, 2024. The Battalion FEX allowed the Marines to increase proficiency in military operations in urban environments and enhance unit cohesion. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Charis Chilton)

