U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division conduct a Battalion Field Exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 24, 2024. The Battalion FEX allowed the Marines to increase proficiency in military operations in urban environments and enhance unit cohesion. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Charis Chilton)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2024 10:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935038
|VIRIN:
|240824-M-WJ104-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110530592
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment Battalion Level Field Exercise, by LCpl Christian Alston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
