    The 65th Artillery Brigade Celebrates Women's Equality Day- Molly Pitcher Workout

    BLUFFDALE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Video by Robert Harnden 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    BLUFFDALE, Utah — Members of the 65th Artillery Brigade celebrate Women's Equality Day by honoring historical icon Molly Pitcher with an intense workout at Camp Williams, Aug. 26, 2024. (Utah National Guard video by Robert Harnden)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 22:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 935007
    VIRIN: 240826-Z-DA103-9001
    Filename: DOD_110529889
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: BLUFFDALE, UTAH, US

    TAGS

    Women's Equality Day
    Workout
    Molly Pitcher
    Camp Williams
    Utah National Guard
    65th Artillery Brigade

