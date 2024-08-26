The 65th Artillery Brigade Celebrates Women's Equality Day- Molly Pitcher Workout

BLUFFDALE, Utah — Members of the 65th Artillery Brigade celebrate Women's Equality Day by honoring historical icon Molly Pitcher with an intense workout at Camp Williams, Aug. 26, 2024. (Utah National Guard video by Robert Harnden)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2024 22:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|935007
|VIRIN:
|240826-Z-DA103-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110529889
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|BLUFFDALE, UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.