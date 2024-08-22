NGAUS hosts mixer and car show on Belle Isle in Detroit

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Detroit Police Department arrives with an entourage of vehicles for guests of the National Guard Association of the United States Company Grade Officer, Field Grade Officer and Warrant Officer Mixer to explore on Belle Isle in Detroit, Mich., Aug. 23, 2024. The mixer serves as an opportunity for current and retired officers to socialize and network while attending the 146th NGAUS annual conference. Motor City '24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard, and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dustin Stewart)