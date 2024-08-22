NGAUS hosts mixer and car show on Belle Isle in Detroit

The Detroit Police Department arrives with an entourage of vehicles for guests of the National Guard Association of the United States Company Grade Officer, Field Grade Officer and Warrant Officer Mixer to explore on Belle Isle in Detroit, Mich., Aug. 23, 2024. The mixer serves as an opportunity for current and retired officers to socialize and network while attending the 146th NGAUS annual conference. Motor City '24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard, and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dustin Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2024 18:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934994
|VIRIN:
|240823-Z-HU217-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110529650
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
