    NGAUS hosts mixer and car show on Belle Isle in Detroit

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dustin Stewart 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    The Detroit Police Department arrives with an entourage of vehicles for guests of the National Guard Association of the United States Company Grade Officer, Field Grade Officer and Warrant Officer Mixer to explore on Belle Isle in Detroit, Mich., Aug. 23, 2024. The mixer serves as an opportunity for current and retired officers to socialize and network while attending the 146th NGAUS annual conference. Motor City '24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard, and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dustin Stewart)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 18:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934994
    VIRIN: 240823-Z-HU217-2001
    Filename: DOD_110529650
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NGAUS hosts mixer and car show on Belle Isle in Detroit, by SSG Dustin Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Detroit
    EANGUS
    NGAUS
    MotorCity24
    ArsenalOfDemocracy

