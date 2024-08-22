Participants run at the National Guard Association of the United States 5K “Urban-athlon” in Detroit, Mich., Aug. 24, 2024. The NGAUS 5K “Urban-athlon” helped mark the beginning of many events to occur during the 146th NGAUS General Conference to support Guardsmen from all 54 states and territories.
Motor City ’24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Garas)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2024 18:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|934993
|VIRIN:
|240824-Z-OV434-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110529638
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, NGAUS 5K Urban-athlon in Detroit for Motor City 24, by SSG Daniel Garas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.