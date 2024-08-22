Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NGAUS 5K Urban-athlon in Detroit for Motor City 24

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Garas 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Participants run at the National Guard Association of the United States 5K “Urban-athlon” in Detroit, Mich., Aug. 24, 2024. The NGAUS 5K “Urban-athlon” helped mark the beginning of many events to occur during the 146th NGAUS General Conference to support Guardsmen from all 54 states and territories.

    Motor City ’24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Garas)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 18:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 934993
    VIRIN: 240824-Z-OV434-1001
    Filename: DOD_110529638
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US

