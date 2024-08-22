U.S. service members at the Michigan National Guard Joint Leadership Conference Attended a briefing on large-scale combat operations during Motor City ’24 in Detroit, Mich., Aug. 25, 2024. The briefing covered information about multiple adversaries of the United States. Motor City ’24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard, and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb and Sgt. Israel Conerly)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2024 15:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934981
|VIRIN:
|240825-Z-PJ003-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110529172
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Michigan National Guard Joint Leadership Conference, by SGT Patrick Mayabb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.