Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Staff Sgt. Sharon Zayzay: A Vocal Talent in the Ranks

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Richmond 

    90th Missile Wing

    Staff Sgt. Sharon Zayzay, 90th Force Support Squadron fitness supervisor, shares her love for singing at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Aug. 23, 2024. Zayzay first discovered her passion for singing in her father's church and continues to uplift others with her voice in as well as out of uniform. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 15:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 934974
    VIRIN: 240823-F-HE787-5269
    Filename: DOD_110529038
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. Sharon Zayzay: A Vocal Talent in the Ranks, by SSgt Michael Richmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Video
    USAF
    Feature
    AFGSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download