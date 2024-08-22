Staff Sgt. Sharon Zayzay, 90th Force Support Squadron fitness supervisor, shares her love for singing at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Aug. 23, 2024. Zayzay first discovered her passion for singing in her father's church and continues to uplift others with her voice in as well as out of uniform. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2024 15:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|934974
|VIRIN:
|240823-F-HE787-5269
|Filename:
|DOD_110529038
|Length:
|00:03:24
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Staff Sgt. Sharon Zayzay: A Vocal Talent in the Ranks, by SSgt Michael Richmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
