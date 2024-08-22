Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The USASAC security team is on the job

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Video by Tim Hanson  

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    August is Antiterrorism Awareness Month, but fighting terrorism is a year-round job for everyone within the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command.
    If you see something suspicious, don't hesitate, let your security team know!
    One emerging threat from our adversaries, that has been increasingly consistent and pervasive in the past couple of years, is posed by small unmanned aerial systems - more commonly known as drones. To combat this threat, USASAC is counting on you to stay vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to your security office or local law enforcement!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 13:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 934961
    VIRIN: 240826-A-IK167-1001
    Filename: DOD_110528656
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The USASAC security team is on the job, by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    drones
    Antiterrorism Awareness Month
    USASAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download