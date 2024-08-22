The USASAC security team is on the job

August is Antiterrorism Awareness Month, but fighting terrorism is a year-round job for everyone within the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command.
If you see something suspicious, don't hesitate, let your security team know!
One emerging threat from our adversaries, that has been increasingly consistent and pervasive in the past couple of years, is posed by small unmanned aerial systems - more commonly known as drones. To combat this threat, USASAC is counting on you to stay vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to your security office or local law enforcement!
