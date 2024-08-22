The USASAC security team is on the job

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



August is Antiterrorism Awareness Month, but fighting terrorism is a year-round job for everyone within the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command.

If you see something suspicious, don't hesitate, let your security team know!

One emerging threat from our adversaries, that has been increasingly consistent and pervasive in the past couple of years, is posed by small unmanned aerial systems - more commonly known as drones. To combat this threat, USASAC is counting on you to stay vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to your security office or local law enforcement!