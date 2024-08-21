The National Guard Association of the United States hosts a golf social for attendees in Pine Knob, Mich., on Aug. 23, 2024. The golf event was the part of Motor City ‘24. Motor City ‘24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard, and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2024 12:25
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|934957
|VIRIN:
|240823-A-PJ003-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110528626
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NGAUS Golf Outing Motor City '24, by SGT Patrick Mayabb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.