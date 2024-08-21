Motor City 24 NGAUS Governor's Reception

Caption: Attendees of the National Guard of the United States Governor’s Reception reinforce connections at the Henry Ford Museum, Dearborn, Mich., August 24, 2024.The Governor’s Reception is a social event welcoming attendees to network and enhance relationships with other members across the organization. Motor City '24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard, and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kaitlyn Wills)
|08.24.2024
|08.26.2024 11:29
|B-Roll
|934949
|240824-Z-SP972-1001
|DOD_110528503
|00:02:22
|DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US
|0
|0
