Motor City 24 NGAUS Interview with U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Jason Arrell of the Michigan Army National Guard

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Jason Arrell of the Michigan Army National Guard discusses his association with the National Guard Association at an interview during Motor City '24. Motor City '24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard, and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Kaitlyn Wills)
|08.20.2024
|08.26.2024 11:25
|Package
|934947
|240820-Z-SP972-1001
|DOD_110528499
|00:03:58
|DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US
|0
|0
